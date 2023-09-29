Politics German Unity Day marked in HCM City The Ho Chi Minh City Union of Friendship Organisations (HUFO) held a ceremony on September 29 to mark the 33rd anniversary of German Unity Day, showing the solidarity and friendship between the people of the city and Germany.

Politics Vietnam Coast Guard contributes to national defence in cyberspace The Vietnam Coast Guard (VCG) Party Committee has seriously and comprehensively implemented the Politburo’s resolutions regarding national border safeguarding and national defence in cyberspace, heard a meeting in Hanoi on September 29.

Politics Dong Nai steps up cooperation with Cuba localities Member of the Party Central Committee and Secretary of the Dong Nai provincial Party Committee Nguyen Hong Linh and a delegation of the southern province paid a working trip to Cuba from September 26-29.

Politics Vietnam Fatherland Front, Cuban Revolution Defence Committees maintain close cooperation A delegation of the Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) Central Committee led by its Vice President Truong Thi Ngoc Anh paid a visit to Cuba from September 23-27, during which they attended the 10th Congress of the Committees for the Defence of the Revolution (CDRs) of Cuba.