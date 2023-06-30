Vietnamese, Chinese court systems strengthen cooperation
Politburo member, Secretary of the Party Central Committee, Chief Justice of the Supreme People's Court Nguyen Hoa Binh on June 29 held talks with President of the Supreme People's Court of China Zhang Jun in Nanning, the Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region.
At the talks, Binh affirmed that Vietnam always attaches importance to the comprehensive strategic partnership with China, and appreciated the growing relationship between the two supreme courts in recent years.
He thanks the Supreme People's Court of China for its close cooperation, especially in sharing information and documents related to judicial reform.
To further promote the supreme courts' collaboration, Binh suggested the two sides strengthen information sharing and exchange of experience on court building and judicial reform
Meanwhile, Zhang said that his agency is willing to jon hands with its Vietnamese counterpart to perfect the two nations' judicial cooperation mechanism, contributing to deepening China-Vietnam comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership.
Representatives from the Court of the Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region and the People's Court of Vietnam's Quang Ninh province sign MoU on cooperation. (Photo: VNA)After the talks, the leaders of the two supreme courts witnessed the signing ceremony of the Memoranda of Understanding on cooperation between the Court of the Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region and the People's Courts of Vietnam's Lang Son and Quang Ninh provinces./.