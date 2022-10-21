Vietnamese citizens advised to be cautious when signing contracts to work abroad
People walk on a street in Algiers, Algeria. (Photo: XINHUA/VNA)Hanoi (VNA)- The Department of Overseas Labour (DOLAB) under the Ministry of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs on October 21 offered recommendations to ensure Vietnamese guest workers work legally, safely and effectively in foreign countries.
The move came after the department heard information that Vietnamese nationals had been incited to work abroad, including some African countries, and some had been cheated.
Those sent to work abroad through service companies should carefully verify information related to their job as well as language and skill requirements before signing labour contracts, the DOLAB said.
They can contact the department through the phone number 024.38249517 to receive more information.
According to the DOLAB, over the past two years, the department has received procedures for the registration of employment contracts in the African region of several companies and accepted them. These jobs mainly concentrate in the construction and navigation sectors.
Regarding information that some Vietnamese citizens who were incited to work in a number of African countries, including the Democratic Republic of the Congo, have encountered problems with employers on issues relating to employment, accommodation, delayed wage payment, or salary reduction, Spokeswoman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Le Thi Thu Hang recommended that Vietnamese citizens should study the information carefully before signing contracts to work abroad in order to avoid being scammed or working with illegal labour brokers. They were advised to immediately contact Vietnamese representative offices abroad directly or through the citizen protection hotline when any problem arises./.