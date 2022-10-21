Society Seminar seeks to promote use of road electric vehicles toward green energy transition The Ministry of Transport in collaboration with the UN Development Programme held a seminar in Hanoi on October 20 to discuss the development of road electric vehicles toward green energy transition.

Society Vietnamese community in Germany joins social activities Vietnamese Ambassador to Germany Vu Quang Minh on October 20 handed over 3,000 EUR (nearly 3,000 USD) in donations to Maria Richter, director of a centre supporting the homeless and disadvantaged people in Lichtenberg district of Berlin.

Society Training courses for female entrepreneurs launched in Vietnam Deputy Chief of the US Mission in Vietnam Melissa A. Bishop on October 21 launched the first two courses of the Academy of Women Entrepreneurs (AWE) in the country.

Society Hanoi approves pilot of e-bike sharing model serving BRT passengers The Hanoi Department of Transport has given the green light to the pilot of an electric two-wheeler sharing model to facilitate the transit of bus rapid transit (BRT) passengers.