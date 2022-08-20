Vietnamese company donates 100,000 USD to Cuba after oil depot fire
The severe fire at Cuba’s largest oil storage facility kills 16 people and injures 132 others. (Photo: AFP/VNA)Havana (VNA) – Vietnam’s Thai Binh Corporation on August 19 donated 100,000 USD to help Cuba address the aftermaths of the massive blaze at an oil storage facility in Cuba’s Matanzas Industrial Park.
A cheque of the amount was presented by head representative of Thai Binh Corporation Tran Thien Minh to Cuban Vice Minister of Foreign Trade and Investment Déborah Rivas Saavedra. Minh said his company also plans to donate food and other necessities to families of victims.
Déborah, for her part, expressed deep gratitude for the Vietnamese firm’s move, saying it is very practical to Cuba at present.
She took the occasion to thank the Government and people of Vietnam for standing by the side of Cuba.
Within only a week, many Vietnamese organisations and people have raised over 40,000 USD in fund for Cuba. Among them were the Vietnam Women’s Union, the Vietnam-Cuba Friendship Association, and the Vietnamese alumni club in Cuba, she said, noting that it once again reflects the strong solidarity and friendship between the two peoples.
Starting on August 15, the severe fire at Cuba’s largest oil storage facility has killed 16 people and injured 132 others. The blaze, the worst in Cuba’s history, was put out after five days./.