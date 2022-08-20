Society Webinar marks Vietnam’s National Day in Canada The Canada – Vietnam Friendship Association (CVFS) held a webinar on August 19 marking the 77th anniversary of August Revolution (August 19) and National Day (September 2).

Society Vietnamese students in US mark 10 years of networking The 10th edition of a networking event marking its decade, hosted by the Association of Vietnamese Students and Professionals in the US (AVSPUS), is taking place in Washington from August 19-21.

Society Nearly 300,000 COVID-19-hit workers receive financial aid from social security The Vietnam Social Security (VSS) chapters have over the last week paid nearly 845 billion VND (36.1 million USD) in financial aid for more than 298,000 workers hit by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Society Spokeswoman: citizen protection for Vietnamese nationals going on The Foreign Ministry’s Consular Department is working with domestic authorities to verify the identity of and provide citizen protection measures for Vietnamese nationals who recently escaped from a casino in Cambodia’s Kandal province and swam across Binh Ghi River to return home, said spokeswoman Le Thi Thu Hang on August 20.