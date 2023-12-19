Vietnam ese food among 100 best in the world. Screenshot

Hanoi (VNA) - Vietnamese cuisine continues to shine internationally, having secured the 22nd spot on the 100 “best cuisines in the world” list with an average score of 4.44/5 as voted by readers of the food magazine TasteAtlas.

Accordingly, Vietnam's best rated food include Pho, Banh hoi, Phu Quoc fish sauce, dragon fruit from Phan Thiet, and more.

Meanwhile, in the 100 Best Dishes category (100 most delicious dishes in the world), two typical Vietnamese dishes, Banh mi and Pho bo, were also named, ranked 14th and 100th, respectively.

Two localities with diverse and attractive cuisine appeared in the Best Food Cities & Regions category - Hue (28th) and Ho Chi Minh City (73rd).

Finally, in the Best Iconic food places category, Thin Lo Duc Pho restaurant, opened in 1979, was ranked 90th by TasteAtlas experts with its unique stir-fried rare beef Pho, imbued with flavour.

Vietnamese broken rice (com tam). Screenshot

100 Best Cuisines in the World is a ranking within the framework of the annual Taste Atlas Awards, based on voting and scoring by culinary experts, chefs, and diners around the world. In 2023, there were more than 350,000 votes and scores submitted by readers for this event.

Established in 2015, Taste Atlas connects with 9,000 local restaurants, introducing more than 10,000 dishes, thousands of reviews and research by culinary experts and chefs./.