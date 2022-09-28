Art performance at the event (Photo: VNA)

Kuala Lumpur (VNA) - A seminar to introduce Vietnamese culture and tourism to Malaysian people was held in Kuala Lumpur on September 28.



The event was hosted by the Vietnamese Embassy in Malaysia in coordination with the Malaysian Association of Tour & Travel Agents (MATTA) and the Vietnam Tourism Exchange (VNTE). It is the first tourism promotion event organised by the embassy in Malaysia after the COVID-19 pandemic.



Meeting and talking to partners before the event, Ambassador Tran Viet Thai stated that not only introducing the culture, country and people of Vietnam, the seminar also provided information on regulations for entry to Vietnam.



The event offered an opportunity for businesses in the two countries to connect and sign cooperation agreements on tourism, towards recovering the industry and tightening Vietnam-Malaysia relations, he said.



Addressing the event, MATTA Vice President Cynthia Tan said she was especially impressed with the long and beautiful beaches in Nha Trang and Phu Quoc, expressing hope that the number of tourists from Malaysia to Vietnam will grow after a direct flight route connecting Kuala Lumpur and Da Nang is launched.



Through MATTA's agents in 13 states in Malaysia, MATTA will effectively exploit Vietnam's tourism market, she said.



Chairman of VNTE Nguyen Son Thuy said with updates on tourism products suitable for the Malaysian market, Vietnam will have more opportunities to expand cooperation and explore the Malaysian market.



Since the two countries exempted visas for ordinary passport holders in September 2001, the number of Malaysian visitors to Vietnam has increased rapidly. In 2019, Vietnam welcomed over 605,000 Malaysian holidaymakers, up 12.2% compared to 2018./.