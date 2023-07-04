Vietnamese cyclist competes in Giro d'Italia Donne
Vietnamese cyclist Nguyen Thi That (Photo: Premier Tech Roland)
Hanoi (VNA) - Vietnamese cyclist Nguyen Thi That is taking part in the Giro d'Italia Donne, one of three world-leading tournaments for female racers.
The Asian champion, after successfully defending her title in Thailand in June, flew to Europe to join her team Israel Premier Tech Roland of Switzerland for the event.
This year marks the 34th edition of the Giro d’Italia Donne, which caters to the most powerful riders. In the 2023 season, cyclists take part in nine stages across 928km.
After the fourth stage on July 3, also the highest one, That was placed at the 151st position. The final stage will be on July 9.
Dutch Annemiek van Vleuten of Movistar was the 2022 Giro d'Italia overall winner. She also won in 2018 and 2019.
In the world ranking, the SEA Games champion That is placed at No 101. She is the Asian No 2, behind Yanina Kuskova of Uzbekistan.
That is the first Vietnamese athlete to qualify for the Paris Olympics in 2024. She is also the first Vietnamese cyclist to have a chance at an Olympic Games./.
