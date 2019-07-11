Miss Vietnam Beauty International 2016 Quynh Thy wears an ao dai in the Xuan Thi collection (Photo courtesy of the designer)

HCM City (VNA) - Famous Vietnamese designer Vo Viet Chung will unveil his latest collection of Vietnamese traditional ‘ao dai’ at the "Gala ‘ao dai’ Canada 2019" from July 13-19.



The collection, titled ‘Xuan Thi’ (Youthhood), features 15 ‘ao dai’ that the Ho Chi Minh City-based designer created especially for the event.



The 45-year-old designer said the dresses include rich 3D embroidered flowery patterns while retaining the traditional form that exposes the body's curves.



“Together with vibrant flowery patterns, which are symbolic images of young Vietnamese women, I use bright colours such as mustard yellow, light olive green, beige and pink pastel," he said.



"All of these colours suit the charm and elegance of the Vietnamese traditional dress in particular and the femininity of Vietnamese women in general,” he said.



Miss Vietnam Beauty International 2016 Quynh Thy will be among the models presenting Chung’s ‘ao dai’ collection in Canada.



The "Gala ‘ao dai’ Canada 2019" is a cultural and gastronomy event, aiming to promote Vietnamese cultural values among Vietnamese people living abroad as well as local people.



The event will take place in the Woodbridge suburban community in Vaughan city in southern Ontario, Canada.



As a famous ‘ao dai’ designer in Vietnam, Chung started his design career in the fashion industry in the early 1990s, and founded his own brand Vo Viet Chung in 1994. Chung and his creations have been presented on the Fashion TV channel.



In 2007, he was honoured by UNESCO for his restoration and application of Lanh My A, a rare and refined type of Vietnamese silk.



In November 2014, he was the only Asian designer selected for the seventh Leonard Simpson’s 10 Best Dressed Awards in the US.



In 2016, Chung was named as the “Best International Designer” and “Excellent Designer of the Year – Asian Region” by the US Fashion Forward programme.-VNA