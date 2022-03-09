Business Japan’s coffee imports from Vietnam increase Vietnamese coffee firms are advised to capitalise on chances offered by free trade agreements (FTAs) to bolster shipments to Japan, as Vietnamese coffee is being favoured by local consumers amid an increasing demand for instant type, according to the Vietnam Trade Office in Japan.

Business Vietnam’s railway freight transport to Europe affected by Russia – Ukraine conflict International railway freight transport between Vietnam and Europe along the route through China, Kazakhstan, Russia, Belarus and Poland to Germany and Western European countries is likely to be affected if railways from Poland to Belarus stop operation, according to an official from the Vietnam Railways Corporation (VNR).

Business Vietnamese firm joins investment promotion forum in Germany An investment promotion forum to introduce potential and chances of Vietnam’s economic fields was held in Frankfurt, Germany, on March 8, seeing the participation of nearly 300 delegates.

Business Hospitality, serviced apartment markets set to pick up The resumption of international flights and the borders reopening in March will not only benefit Vietnam’s hospitality sector but also drive demand for serviced apartments, according to Savills Vietnam.