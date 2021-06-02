Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnamese farm produce, mostly fruits and vegetables, dried food, aquatic products and beverages, were introduced during the Vietnam – Japan trade teleconference on June 2.

Speaking at the event, Director of the Ministry of Industry and Trade’s Vietnam Trade Promotion Agency Do Ba Phu said despite the COVID-19 pandemic, trade between the two nations still hit 16 billion USD in the first four months of this year, up nearly 6 percent annually. Japan has huge demand for agro-forestry-fisheries products and consumer goods while Vietnam holds potential of producing them.

Makoto Nakamura, an expert of international trade from the Japan External Trade Organisation, said Japan is one of the top countries in terms of food import, mostly fish and products processed from fish, shrimp, eel, fruits and vegetables from the US, Brazil, China and Vietnam.

Moreover, the Japanese people pay the most attention to health safety, followed by cost, convenience and luxury food. Therefore, all imported farm produce must undergo quarantine before customs clearance, he said.

He advised Vietnamese exporters to meet regulations set in Japan’s law on food hygiene and safety, including those regarding artificial additives, preservation and storage, and pesticide residue levels./.