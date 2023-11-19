Vietnamese film introduced to South African audiences
“Mat biec” (Dreamy Eyes), a movie by Victor Vu, has been screened in South Africa during the ASEAN Film Festival in the African country.
This is the first time a Vietnamese film has been introduced to South African audiences.
Heather Dixon, a local watcher, said that through the film, she can feel the beauty of Vietnam.
Along with the film, the Vietnamese Embassy also brought to the event many publications on the culture, nation and people of Vietnam as well as some Vietnamese products.
Taking place in three days from November 17-19 in Johannesburg, the ASEAN Film Festival, an initiative of the ASEAN Committee in Pretoria, brought famous films from seven countries - Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam.
Addressing the opening ceremony, Myanmar’s Ambassador Myint Swe said that the event aims to strengthen connections among ASEAN countries in South Africa and, at the same time, to foster the all-round relations between the association and South Africa.
It is expected to spread the image of an ASEAN of dynamism, solidarity, and friendship to international friends.
Raymond Medhurst, an official from South Africa’s Foreign Ministry, said that he hopes the films will motivate South African people to visit ASEAN member countries./.