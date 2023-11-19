Culture - Sports Hanoi hosts activities to mark Vietnam Cultural Heritage Day The management board of Hoan Kiem Lake and Hanoi Old Quarter on November 18 kicked off a wide range of activities in the Old Quarter in the capital city to mark the Vietnam Cultural Heritage Day which falls on November 23.

Videos Efforts to promote Vietnamese cuisine on world culinary map Vietnam is home to many tasty dishes that have established a name among foodies worldwide and been a magnet attracting tourists to Vietnam.

Culture - Sports Art performance spotlights Vietnamese culture in France The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, in collaboration with Vietnam's permanent delegation to UNESCO in France, organised an art performance programme at the Vietnamese Cultural Centre in Paris on November 17.