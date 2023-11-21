Business Hai Phong, US port authority step up cooperation Secretary of the Party Committee of the northern port city of Hai Phong Le Tien Chau had a working session with the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey (PANYNJ) on November 20 as part of his trip to the US for the APEC Leaders’ Week.

Business Forum discusses energy transition in Vietnam A "Made in Vietnam Energy Forum" was held online by the Vietnam Business Forum (VBF)’s Power & Energy Working Group on November 21, focusing on analysing issues related to the electricity and energy sector in Vietnam in the context of global energy transition.

Business HCM City to host first int’l pet fair in March Petfair Vietnam 2024, Vietnam’s leading international trade fair for the pet industry, will be held for the first time in Ho Chi Minh City from March 27 to 29, 2024.

Business Vietnam, Romania seek ways to bolster trade The 17th meeting of the Vietnam – Romania Joint Committee on Economic Cooperation was held in Hanoi on November 21 under the chair of Minister of Industry and Trade Nguyen Hong Dien and Minister of Economy, Entrepreneurship and Tourism Stefan-Rady Oprea.