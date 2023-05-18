People visit Vietnam Pavilion at the Shanghai International Food Exhibition (SIAL Shanghai 2023). (Photo:VNA)

Shanghai (VNA) – Dozens of Vietnamese food firms are joining Shanghai International Food Exhibition (SIAL Shanghai 2023) taking place from May 18-20 in China’s Shanghai city.

The event returns after three years of hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and is said to be a golden opportunity for food and beverage exporters and manufacturers to introduce products, expand markets, and find new business opportunities as well as learn and exchange experience with leading experts in the industry.

With the participation of 4,500 exhibitors and 150,000 professionals in the food sector from all over the world, SIAL Shanghai 2023 is expected to be an exceptional occasion for businesses to bring their products to China, the world’s number one importer of food and beverage products, and other promising markets.

At SIAL Shanghai 2023, CCI France-Vietnam (FFCVF) - the official representative of SIAL Network in Vietnam, organised the Vietnam Pavilion with the participation of 18 businesses with food and beverage products including cashew nuts, spices, fruits, soft drinks, confectionery, and seafood.



Five other Vietnamese enterprises also joined the event, outside the pavilion parameters./.