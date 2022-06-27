Business Reference exchange rate down 3 VND at week’s beginning The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate for the US dollar at 23,102 VND/USD on June 27, down 3 VND from the last working day in previous week (June 24).

Business Vietnam's economy expects strong recovery Vietnam's economy in 2022 is continuing to recover with bright prospects, but new risks and challenges also appear.

Business Can Tho posts three-year high economic growth The Mekong Delta city of Can Tho recorded an 8.04% growth in GDRP in the first six months of 2022, the highest for the recent three years, heard a recent review conference of the city’s Party Committee.

Business Thanh Hoa promotes development of enterprises There are 349 new enterprises established in Thanh Hoa province in May, according to the Department of Planning and Investment of the north central province.