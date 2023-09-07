Business Vietjet named Asia's Leading Airline for Customer Experience by World Travel Awards Vietjet has been named “Asia's Leading Airline for Customer Experience 2023” at the 30th Annual World Travel Awards, which was held in Ho Chi Minh City with the presence of international leaders and experts in the aviation, travel, and tourism sectors.

Business Hanoi supports businesses to exploit new markets Hanoi is striving to achieve the growth target of 7.5% in industrial production and 7% growth in Gross Regional Domestic Product (GRDP) this year.

Business VinFast to attend global EV show in Canada VinFast, Vietnam’s first electric vehicle (EV) maker, has announced it will attend the 2023 Fully Charged Live show, held for the first time in Canada from September 8-10.

Business Vietjet Air reports profit after audit Budget carrier Vietjet Air has announced its audited biannual financial statements in 2023, with air transport revenue and consolidated revenue hitting 25.1 trillion VND (1.03 billion USD) and 29.5 trillion VND (1.21 billion USD), up 69% and 85% year-on-year, respectively.