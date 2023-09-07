Vietnamese goods see room for growth in Canadian market
Vietnamese and Canadian businesses have expressed their interest in establishing large supermarket chains in Canada to further promote bilateral trade and maximise the benefits of the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP).
Packaging dried five-colour vermicelli products in Cao Bang province. (Photo: VNA)Ottawa (VNA) - The common interest was spotted at the recent Vietnam – Canada business forum.
The common interest was spotted at the recent Vietnam – Canada business forum.
Last year, two-way trade turnover exceeded 10 billion USD, helping Vietnam to become Canada's largest trading partner in ASEAN. The Vietnamese community in Canada now amounts to 300,000, predominantly residing and working in major cities such as Ottawa, Toronto, Montreal and Vancouver. Vietnamese consumer goods, especially vegetables, food, and fruits, have started to appear in the market through Asian supermarket chains.
Trade Counselor Tran Thu Quynh at the Vietnamese Embassy noted that Vietnamese businesses face challenges in ensuring a stable supply and quality when entering Canada’s distribution system.
Vietnamese products currently consumed in Canadian supermarkets are primarily dried goods, frozen seafood, and vegetables. In the category of herbs and spices such as chili, herbs, and lemongrass, Vietnam faces limited competition.
Processing seafood for export (Photo: VNA)At the Ocean supermarket chain in Toronto, Vietnamese processed food, dried goods, seafood, vegetables and fruits account for approximately 40% of the total items on sale. This chain has the highest number of Vietnamese goods among Asian supermarket chains in Canada's East Coast region.
Canada, with its harsh climate characterised by prolonged and cold winter, relies heavily on importing vegetables and fruits from abroad. The market has an estimated value of nearly 4 billion USD, with Vietnam's export value of such items to Canada representing only a very small portion, around 4.8 million USD./.