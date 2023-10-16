At the Asian food market in Shin-Okubo, Tokyo, instant noodles are displayed in a prominent spot near the front door. Among them are familiar Vietnamese brands such as Hao Hao, Omachi, and Instant pho.

Since appearing in Japan, boxes of Omachi, Hao Hao, and Cung Dinh noodles have won the hearts of Japanese people.

According to the Vietnam Trade Office in Japan, the number of Vietnamese people living in the country has increased to around 500,000, and Vietnamese instant noodle products have also made it to the country in larger numbers.

Minh said Japanese people are quite fond of Vietnamese cuisine, so Vietnamese instant noodles are also a way for them to conveniently enjoy Vietnamese flavours.

It’s now easy to buy Hao Hao, Omachi, and Cung Dinh noodles in Japan. In a report on September 30, the Nikkei Asia newspaper cited data from Japan’s Ministry of Finance in stating that, the value of instant noodles imported from Vietnam was more than 3.3 million USD./.

