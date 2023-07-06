Vietnamese intellectuals in Netherlands discuss IT, climate change issues
Vietnamese intellectuals in the Netherlands have gathered to discuss issues related to Big Data, artificial intelligence (AI), and climate changes.
An overview of the meeting (Photo: baoquocte.vn)Brussels (VNA) – Vietnamese intellectuals in the Netherlands have gathered to discuss issues related to Big Data, artificial intelligence (AI), and climate changes.
They highlighted the application of digital technologies and AI in particular sectors, as well as approaches and experiences during the process. They also pointed to challenges that climate change is posing on Vietnam.
Ambassador to the Netherlands Pham Viet Anh hailed efforts and enthusiasm of Vietnamese intellectuals, as well as the role that the Vietnam Association of Science-Technology and Information Technology in the Netherlands in connecting Vietnamese and Dutch scientists, contributing to the development of both countries.
He briefed participants on the relations between the two countries over the past 50 years, especially the bilateral strategic partnership in two areas of climate change response and water resources management, and agriculture and food security.
The diplomat suggested a number of topics that the association should focus on, especially in the issues of Vietnam’s demands.
The Vietnam Association of Science-Technology and Information Technology in the Netherlands made debut on February 5, 2023, gathering Vietnamese intellectuals in the European country in many sectors such as agriculture, electronics, semi-conductor, IT, energy, and AI.
The association, which has 60 members, aims to form a network connecting intellectuals, creating favourable conditions for them to exchange experience, information and career opportunities, thus developing together and make contributions to the community and the Fatherland.
This is the first time the association has held an in-person meeting with the participation of the Vietnamese Ambassador to the Netherlands./.