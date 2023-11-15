Culture - Sports Calligraphy exhibition spotlights Vietnamese literature, arts A calligraphy exhibition themed “Net dan thanh” kicked off at the Van Mieu (Temple of Literature) in Hanoi on November 14 as part of activities to celebrate Vietnam Cultural Heritage Day (November 23).

Culture - Sports Artist utilising lotus to add charm to Vietnamese handicrafts Kieu Cao Dung from Hanoi together with the Hali Import-Export and Trading Services JSC from Ninh Binh province utilise lotus stems to create a range of products imbued with the Vietnamese cultural identity, such as paper lotus flowers and paper fans.

Culture - Sports Vietnamese martial art recognised as intangible cultural heritage Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Nguyen Van Hung signed a decision on November 10 recognising Vovinam, a traditional Vietnamese martial art, as a national intangible cultural heritage.

Culture - Sports H’Mong batiking recognised as cultural heritage The H’Mong people’s batiking, a painting technique using molten beeswax to create patterns on a fabric surface, has recently been recognised as a national intangible cultural heritage.