Vietnamese Karate fighters bagged one more gold medal, the sixth one at the 32nd Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 32) after defeating their Philippine rivals at the female team kumite event on May 8.

With two victories of Nguyen Thi Ngoan and Truong Thi Thuong, the Vietnamese female team won gold without having to wait for the results of the third match of Dinh Thi Huong.

At the same time, the male team also won a gold medal in the male team kumite after a close win 3-2 over their Malaysian rivals in the final match.

Meanwhile, the Vietnamese gymnastics team won a gold medal in the men's team all-around event with 313 points on the same day, the first day of their competition at the SEA Games.

In the men's individual all-around event, Le Thanh Tung earned a silver and Dinh Phuong Thanh grabbed a bronze.

In Kun Bokator, Vietnamese martial artist Nguyen Thi Thanh Tien defeated her Philippines opponent with a "Golden Point" and won a gold medal in the women's 50kg combat event. Tien had previously knocked out a Cambodian rival in the semifinals./.

VNA