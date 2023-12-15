Politics PM pays working trip to Japan’s Gunma prefecture Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh paid a working trip to the Japanese prefecture of Gunma on December 15, immediately after arriving in Japan to attend the Commemorative Summit for the 50th Year of ASEAN-Japan Friendship and Cooperation and bilateral activities there.

Politics Top legislator highlights need to build defence industry into spearhead sector National Assembly (NA) Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue has stressed the need to develop the defence industry into a spearhead in the national industry, serving as both the backbone and the leading force of the sector.

Politics ☕ Afternoon briefing on December 15 The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics Vietnam an important partner in Japan’s diplomacy: Japanese ambassador Vietnam plays an important role in Japan’s policy on ASEAN as well as its efforts to maintain order in the Indo-Pacific, stated Japanese Ambassador to Vietnam Yamada Takio in an interview granted to Vietnam News Agency.