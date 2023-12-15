Vietnamese, Lao hospitals collaborate on 9 kidney transplants in 2023
Military Hospital 103 of the Vietnam People's Army and Central Military Hospital 103 of the Lao People's Army joined hands to conduct nine successful kidney transplants from December 31, 2022 to December 15, 2023, heard a ceremony held in Vientiane on December 15.
Addressing the event, which reviewed the sides’ kidney transplant project and discussed collaboration orientations for 2024, Colonel Savengxay Dalasath, Director of the Lao hospital, affirmed that the joint work was made following the guidance and agreement of the two nations’ defence ministries.
Participants agreed that with support of Vietnamese experts, Lao doctors have gradually mastered kidney transplant techniques.
They also pointed out the issues that the Lao side needs to address, which involve the need for a law on organ transplants and the better provision of related machinery, equipment, and materials as well as training of specialised personnel in the field.
They concurred that the Vietnamese hospital will continue to send experts to work with and support its Lao partner in conducting between 10 and 20 kidney transplants, in addition to further assistance in human resources training and technical transfer. The goal is to enable the Lao hospital to independently master the transplant techniques by 2025./.