Business May industrial production index inches up 2.2% The index of industrial production (IIP) in May increased by 2.2% against the previous month, according to the General Statistics Office (GSO).

Business Teleconference seeks to tighten economic links between Vietnam, Indian region A teleconference was held on June 2 to explore chances for investment and business partnerships between the northeastern region of India and Vietnam.

Business Automobile imports down in May Vietnam spent nearly 270 million USD on importing 10,000 completely-built automobiles (CBUs) in May, a decrease of 6.3% from a year earlier.

Business National Power Development Plan VIII – breakthrough in energy sector The recently issued National Power Development Plan VIII is considered a breakthrough in the energy sector as it shows Vietnam’s determination to gradually eliminate coal and gas-fired power generation and promote renewable energy to achieve the target of net zero emissions by 2050.