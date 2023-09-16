This confectionary company has produced two brand-new mooncake lines. One has a filling of red dragon fruit, while the other features blueberry and American cheese. These new touches caught the attention of customers and boosted the company’s sales by 20%.

The competition between bakeries is fierce at the moment as customers have become choosier while “tightening their belts” following the pandemic. In order to win in the competitive space, bakeries must diversify product offerings while lowering prices and ensuring food hygiene standards are met.

In addition to serving the domestic market, confectionery companies and bakeries have also targeted foreign markets as a strategy to survive the harsh competitive climate.

Adding “trendy” flavours to traditional mooncake offerings is a “consumer retention tactic” that confectionery companies apply every year. By doing so, they expect that their mooncakes will win out in both the domestic and foreign market./.

