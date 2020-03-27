Situated in Moscow, the Hanoi-Moscow Multifunction Complex (Incentra) is one of the places where many Vietnamese people live and work. At present, all visitors coming in and out of the complex are required to check their temperatures and wash their hands at the main gate. Sanitizer is always available at the door.

Besides, warnings about the COVID-19 epidemic and ways to prevent the virus from spreading are broadcast in both Vietnamese and Russian in all elevators.

Although there are still concerns about the possibility of infection in Russia, the Management Board of Incentra Complex is confident that with strict management and effective epidemic prevention, the Vietnamese community in Moscow will safely overcome the epidemic./.

VNA