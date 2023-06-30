World Indonesia needs 1.5 billion USD to terminate coal in production Indonesia needs a grant of about 1.5 billon USD from the International Partnership Group (IPG), including the US, Japan, Canada, Denmark, the European Union (EU), France, Germany, Italy, Norway and the UK to terminate coal mining and production under the Just Energy Transition Partnership (JETP)'s framework.

World Malaysia: Face masks not mandatory on public transport, in health facilities The Malaysian government will remove mandatory mask-wearing on public transport and in health care facilities from July 5, Health Minister Dr Zaliha Mustafa said on June 29.

World Bangkok pilots automatic traffic-management system With support of the Japan Agency for International Cooperation (JICA), Thailand’s Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) has launched an automatic traffic-management system on four city roads in a pilot project aimed at boosting vehicle flow along the routes.