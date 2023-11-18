Videos Prime Minister commits incentives to excellent teachers Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on November 17 met with outstanding teachers and educational administrators on the occasion of the Vietnamese Teacher’s Day November 20.

Videos Hanoi Creative Design Festival opens Hanoi Creative Design Festival 2023 with an impressive display of creative activities is underway in various areas in the capital city from November 17-26.

Videos First Vietnamese bird’s nests exported to China A ceremony was held in the northern border province of Lang Son to announce the export of first batch of bird’s nest products to China.

Videos Vietnamese, Japanese students join exchange in Tokyo The Vietnamese Embassy in Japan recently held an exchange event with the name "Teenage Ambassadors 2023” for 100 Vietnamese and Japanese high school students.