Sci-Tech Technology application – new requirement for digital newsroom governance The Vietnam Journalists' Association in collaboration with the Post and Telecommunications Institute of Technology on August 17 organised a workshop on the application of technologies in digital newsroom governance in Hanoi.

Sci-Tech National Innovation Centre's new establishment to be inaugurated in October The National Innovation Centre (NIC)'s new establishment in Hoa Lac Hi-tech Park on the outskirts of Hanoi will be officially inaugurated in October this year, heard a press conference on August 15.

Business Tax authorities to make e-invoicing a common practice Vietnam’s tax authorities are working to make e-invoicing a common practice among business establishments nationwide as e-invoices generated from cash registers (ECR) make tax collection more efficient and manageable.

Sci-Tech Da Nang launches intelligent operation centre The Da Nang People’s Committee on August 14 inaugurated an intelligent operation centre (IOC), an important component of the central city’s path to the smart city status.