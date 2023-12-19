Business Solutions sought to help Vietnamese businesses protect brand A workshop discussing measures and appropriate policies to help Vietnamese businesses enhance their brand position during the process of international economic integration was held by the Vietnam Institute of Economics (VIE) under the Vietnam Academy of Social Sciences in Hanoi on December 19.

Share auctions plunge to 16-year low Only three share auctions have been organised in the Vietnamese stock market so far this year, the lowest number since 2007, according to recent statistics from the Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchanges (HNX and HoSE).

Vietnam should extend economic support programme to 2024: WB Vietnam could consider extending the implementation of the economic support programme (2022-2023) into next year to allow its planned investments to be fully implemented, supporting aggregate demand, as the economy still faces headwinds, according to World Bank experts.

Vietnamese banks' credit ratings upgraded Credit ratings agency Fitch Ratings has recently revealed upgrades for several banks, in the wake of its decision to raise Vietnam's national credit rating to BB+ with a long-term outlook of "Stable".