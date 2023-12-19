Vietnamese rank second in art performance attendance habit: Visa report
Vietnam ranked second in Asia-Pacific in the rate of consumers’ frequency of art performance attendance inside and outside the country in the January-December period at 41%, only after India at 45%, according to the latest Green Shoots Radar report released by Visa, the world's leading electronic payment firm.
Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam ranked second in Asia-Pacific in the rate of consumers’ frequency of art performance attendance inside and outside the country in the January-December period at 41%, only after India at 45%, according to the latest Green Shoots Radar report released by Visa, the world's leading electronic payment firm.
According to the report, 40% of Vietnamese travelled abroad to enjoy performances, especially to Thailand and the Republic of Korea.
Dang Tuyet Dung, Visa Country Manager for Vietnam and Laos said that the return of tourism and live music performances signals an extremely positive trend. During cross-border travel, card payment plays a key role in providing a safe and secure ticket purchasing experience through contactless payment, she said, adding that consumers can also pay for event items, prepare travel plans and shop seamlessly using a bank card.
The report also predicted three major tourism trends in 2024, with continuous increase in domestic and international travel demand to attend live music performances.
The second trend is that Vietnamese consumers will still maintain positive attitude. According to the report, four out of 10 consumers in Asia-Pacific said they believe that the domestic economic situation will improve in the coming year. In Vietnam, 75% of consumers continued to show optimism about the domestic economic outlook, much higher than that of Indonesia at 64% and the Philippines at 50%. As a result, 16% of surveyed Vietnamese consumers said they plan to buy new cars, while 55% shared their intention to spend more in 2024, higher than the region’s average at 50%.
At the same time, consumers are predicted to increase personal savings. Despite their intention to spend more, the majority of consumers said that they plan to set aside a larger budget for savings purposes. In Vietnam, 43% of surveyed consumers said that they hope to make more personal savings which account for 10-29% of their income, it said, adding that the rate is higher than the region’s average at 36%./.
According to the report, 40% of Vietnamese travelled abroad to enjoy performances, especially to Thailand and the Republic of Korea.
Dang Tuyet Dung, Visa Country Manager for Vietnam and Laos said that the return of tourism and live music performances signals an extremely positive trend. During cross-border travel, card payment plays a key role in providing a safe and secure ticket purchasing experience through contactless payment, she said, adding that consumers can also pay for event items, prepare travel plans and shop seamlessly using a bank card.
The report also predicted three major tourism trends in 2024, with continuous increase in domestic and international travel demand to attend live music performances.
The second trend is that Vietnamese consumers will still maintain positive attitude. According to the report, four out of 10 consumers in Asia-Pacific said they believe that the domestic economic situation will improve in the coming year. In Vietnam, 75% of consumers continued to show optimism about the domestic economic outlook, much higher than that of Indonesia at 64% and the Philippines at 50%. As a result, 16% of surveyed Vietnamese consumers said they plan to buy new cars, while 55% shared their intention to spend more in 2024, higher than the region’s average at 50%.
At the same time, consumers are predicted to increase personal savings. Despite their intention to spend more, the majority of consumers said that they plan to set aside a larger budget for savings purposes. In Vietnam, 43% of surveyed consumers said that they hope to make more personal savings which account for 10-29% of their income, it said, adding that the rate is higher than the region’s average at 36%./.