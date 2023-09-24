Vietnamese rowers bring home first Asian Games medal
Vietnam’s rowers won the first medal at the 19th Asian Games (ASIAD 19) in Hangzhou, China on September 24.
Quarter Dinh Thi Hao, Ha Thi Vui, Pham Thi Hue and Du Thi Bong finished third to earn a bronze in the women's coxless fours at the Fuyang Water Sports Centre, clocking 6min 52.35sec.
The Vietnamese started in lane three and were in the leading group with China and Japan. They even went ahead to take lead in the middle of the race.
However, China proved their power to finish first in a time of 6min 42.03sec. Japan passed Vietnam in the last metres for the second position at 6min 47.04sec.
In the first competition day, Vietnamese athletes take part in 14 sports including shooting, boxing, men’s football, table tennis, swimming, chess, fencing, esport, judo, rowing, wushu, taekwondo, tennis and gymnastics.
They aim to pocket 2-5 gold medals at ASIAD 19, close to the achievement at the ASIAD 18 in Indonesia in 2018, which is the most successful Asian Games of Vietnamese sports to date with five gold medals in women's rowing, athletics, women’s long jump, men's pencak silat, and women’s 400m hurdles./.