Head of T&T Russia Nguyen Huy Hung Viet and VR-Logistic Group CEO Evghniy Petrishev at the signing of the Memorandum of Understanding. (Photo: VNA)

– A memorandum of understanding on cooperation between Vietnamese and Russian enterprises were sealed in Moscow on March 24 in a bid to offer mutual support in terms of information and technology solutions for better tourist flows amid COVID-19.The signatories were T&T Russia Company Ltd – a subsidiary of Vietnam's leading conglomerate T&T Group – and CV-PASS under the Russia-based VR-Logistic group. CV-PASS is a global initiative to restart the travel industry and set high-quality international safety standards for travel while ensuring their compliance with COVID-19 disease prevention measures.At the signing ceremony, the sides discussed current pandemic affairs in their nations and their targets and potential for collaboration in tourism.Andrey Kolmogorov, general director of CV-PASS, said Vietnamese and Russian firms need to quickly adapt to the new normal, increase the exchange of information and experience, and apply new technology solutions, including rapid antibody testing tools and related software for verification of COVID-19 immunity at airports, thereby facilitating flows of safe travellers.Evghniy Petrishev, CEO of VR-Logistic, affirmed engagements with Vietnam particularly in tourism, trade, and import-export are a key orientation of the group in hope of propelling the Vietnam – Russia trade value.Head of T&T Russia Nguyen Huy Hung Viet said the company wants to foster collaboration with Russian partners so that more Vietnamese can visit Russia.T&T Russia was put into operation in May 2019, following the T&T Group received its licence to invest 25 million USD in the Russian market./.