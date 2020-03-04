Sci-Tech Vietnam leads Tutela’s mobile network performance ranking Vietnamese mobile subscribers have a better experience in network quality and speed than users in many Southeast Asian countries such as Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia and the Philippines, according to a report by Tutela, a global crowdsourced mobile data company.

Sci-Tech Services sector to promote IT application The Prime Minister has launched an initiative to restructure the services sector using advanced technology and artificial intelligence to improve competitiveness.

Sci-Tech Telecoms firms turn to digital content Telecommunications firms are turning towards developing their own digital content, the Vietnam Telecommunications Authority (VNTA) under the Ministry of Information and Communications has said.

Sci-Tech Vietnam, US cooperate in satellite observation US space agency NASA is collaborating with the Vietnam National Space Centre (VNSC) for a programme on satellite observation to provide analysts and decision makers with information about environmental changes, the effects of agriculture and the health of forests and wetlands.