Business Int’l livestock, meat-processing, aquaculture expo opens in HCM City The 8th International Livestock, Dairy, Meat Processing and Aquaculture Exposition opened on August 3 at the Saigon Exhibition and Convention Centre in District 7, Ho Chi Minh City.

Business Businesses awarded for top reputations Lists of top public companies and those in the banking, insurance, and technology sectors in 2022 was released by the Vietnam Report JSC and VietNamNet newspaper on August 3.

Business Bac Kan boosting cold water fish farming combined with tourism Bestowed with a year-round cool climate, many households in Bac Kan province have invested in cold-water fish farming associated with tourism in recent times and initially posted good results.