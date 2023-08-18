Vu Thi Thuy, head of Vietnam Trade Office in Hong Kong (first, left) introduces Vietnamese products to visitors. (Photo: VNA)

Hong Kong (VNA) – Some Vietnamese specialties are on display at Hong Kong Food Expo 2023 which is taking place from August 17-21 at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre (China).



Dao Thi Kim Hoa - CEO of the Vietnam Cashew Nut Processing Technology Joint Stock Company CPT, in Binh Phuoc province, said this is the first time the company has participated in this fair.



It is an opportunity for her company to expand its export market and increase the capacity of the factory, she said, adding that it is expected to create more employment for local farmers and their workers as well as bring safe products for consumers.



Vu Thi Thuy, head of the Vietnam Trade Office in Hong Kong, said that Vietnamese businesses are interested in the Hong Kong market, thereby introducing their products to the regional market.



Every year, the Consulate General in Hong Kong has a booth to introduce typical Vietnamese products, Thuy said, adding that the Trade Office encourages Vietnamese businesses, who are interested in but yet to come to the fair, to send samples and catalogs of their products to exhibit.



Hong Kong Food Expo 2023 is among five trade fairs that was opened on August 17 by the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC). The fairs, namely Hong Kong Food Expo 2023, Home Delights Expo, Beauty & Wellness Expo and Hong Kong International Tea Fair, saw the participation of over 1,800 exhibitors from 24 countries and territories worldwide.



As one of the most important events in the food industry in Hong Kong, the Food Expo brings together leading food exporters and importers in the world and region. It aims to help enterprises have more opportunities to exchange and do market research./.