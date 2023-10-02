The Vietnamese women's national volleyball team celebrates after beating the RoK. (Photo: VNA)

- The Vietnamese women's volleyball team showed a remarkable comeback to defeat the former Asian champions, the Republic of Korea (RoK), and secure a berth in the quarter-finals of the 19th Asian Games (ASIAD 19) in China on October 1.In a thrilling match, Vietnam emerged victorious with a 3-2 (16-25, 22-25, 25-22, 25-22, 15-11) win.This victory against the RoK mirrored a similar comeback that Vietnam achieved against the same team in the Asian Women's Volleyball Championship 2023 in August. The triumph not only propelled the Vietnamese team into the second round of ASIAD 19's women's volleyball as the Group C winners but also positioned them one step away from the semi-finals, a historic achievement.In their opening match of Group C, Vietnam demonstrated their dominance by overpowering Nepal in just 55 minutes, securing a 3-0 (25-4, 25-16, 25-13) win.Although Vietnam started the match against the RoK strongly, taking an early lead, they allowed their opponents to rally and claim the first set with a score of 25-16. In the second set, Vietnam displayed improved performance and battled fiercely with the RoK. However, they narrowly lost the set 22-25.With the pressure mounting after losing the first two sets, Vietnam exhibited resilience and determination to mount a strong comeback. They secured victories in the next two sets, both with a score of 25-22, leveling the match at 2-2 after four intense sets and forcing a decisive fifth set.The final set was a thrilling and dramatic battle as both teams fought tooth and nail for every point. However, it was the Vietnamese team that displayed greater courage and emerged triumphant with a 15-11 victory, securing an overall 3-2 win after five tense sets./.