Vietnam-Indonesia art exhibition opens in HCM City
The “Vietnam – Indonesia Exchange Art Exhibition 2023” showcases 64 art works by 17 Vietnamese artists and 11 Indonesian ones. (Photo: Courtesy of the organiser)HCM City (VNA) – As many as 64 paintings and sculptures by Vietnamese and Indonesian artists are being on display at the Ho Chi Minh City Fine Arts Association.
On display are mostly paintings in various materials and styles such as impressionism, abstract and realism.
The paintings feature a wide range of topics such as the landscapes and people of Vietnam and Indonesia, climate change, environmental protection, and aspirations for peace.
Through the works, the artists also share their inner feelings and thoughts of the world, love, family and society.
Among the paintings, the exhibition showcases a group of ceramic statues of Bodhidharma in different sizes and styles by Vietnamese sculpture Nguyen Van Trung, who has a strong passion for Buddhist art.
Nguyen Xuan Tien, the association’s Chairman, said it is the first time the association organises a joint exhibition featuring Vietnamese and Indonesian artists. It marks the collaboration in fine arts between the two countries.
He added despite the differences in styles and culture, all artists are focused on same topics of climate change, war and peace, and people and society, making their works retain both national and epochal characteristics.
Through the art works, the artists bring colleagues, friends, family, and art lovers into their inner world, Tien said, adding this is a magical world of Vietnamese and Indonesia art and an aspiration for values of “chan – thien – my” (the true, the good and the beautiful)."
He hoped more exhibitions among Vietnam, Indonesia and countries in the region would be held to introduce unique art works to art lovers, as well as contribute to the art development of each country and the region.
Heri Kristanto, an artist from Indonesia, said his colleagues and he were excited to join the exhibition in HCM City. It was an opportunity for artists of both countries to meet and share their experiences and skills.
He expected to have more exchange art exhibitions between the two countries in the future.
Entitled “Vietnam – Indonesia Exchange Art Exhibition 2023”, which runs from August 7 to 13, drew the participation of 17 Vietnamese and 11 Indonesian artists./.