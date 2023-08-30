Vietnam-Japan Business Day to be held in November
The Vietnam Business Association in Japan (VJBA) has introduced a plan to organise the Vietnam-Japan Business Day, which is slated for November 2 and aims to promote exchange, experience sharing and connections in economy and trade between Vietnam and Japan.
The plan was revealed at the VJBA congress on August 29to review its performance in the 2021-2023 tenure and introduced its executive board for the 2023-2025 term.
The Vietnam-Japan Business Day expects to draw the participation of leaders of the two countries, economists, and leaders of leading Vietnamese and Japanese enterprises.
VJAB Standing Vice President in the 2021-2023 tenure Le Van Ky said that over the past three years, despite the COVID-19 pandemic, the association has maintained and promoted its role in connecting the Vietnamese business community in Japan, while creating chances for enterprises of the two countries to meet and exchange, and supporting firms in processing investment procedures and joining trade and export promotion activities.
VJBA newly-elected President Tong Thi Kim Giao said that in the future, the association will strengthen cooperation with the governments of the two countries and relevant agencies to build a sustainable business environment, and expand its network in Japan as well as in the world.
Established in September 2013, VJBA is a non-profit organisation representing Vietnamese businesses in Japan and connecting Vietnamese and Japanese firms./.