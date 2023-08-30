Business Southern seaport industry attractive to foreign investors With a series of seaport infrastructure projects being implemented in the Southern Key Economic Zone, the seaport industry is promising in attracting more foreign investment.

Business Vietnam’s coconut export to reach 1 billion USD in 2025: insider Vietnam’s coconut export are expected to reach 1 billion USD in 2025 after the US and China agree to allow Vietnamese coconuts to enter the two markets, according to President of the Vietnam Coconut Association Nguyen Thi Kim Thanh.

Business Reference exchange rate up 15 VND on August 30 The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,978 VND/USD on August 30, up 15 VND from the previous day.

Business Vietnamese, Singaporean firms licensed to take first steps of offshore renewable energy project The Petrovietnam Technical Services Corporation (PTSC) and its Singaporean partner Sembcorp Utilities Pte Ltd have been granted a survey license and a letter of content to carry out the steps related to a project on developing offshore renewable energy in Vietnam and exporting clean electricity to Singapore.