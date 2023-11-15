Vice President Vo Thi Anh Xuan praised the achievements Vietnamplus has achieved in recent times. During 15 years of construction and growth, the electronic newspaper has been awarded many noble awards by the Party and State, and has been honored for many times with domestic and international awards, she noted.

Appreciating the paper’s efforts, VNA General Director Vu Viet Trang emphasized that, Vietnamplus has demonstrated its role as a pioneer in creating digital journalistic products, contributing to building and developing VNA into a national multimedia news agency.

On this occasion, VietnamPlus launched a new interface, incorporating Artificial Intelligence into the operational process as well as news management./.

VNA