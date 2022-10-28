Business Vietnam’s aquatic product exports rake in 9.39 bln USD in 10 months Vietnam's aquatic product exports reached 900 million USD in October, lifting the country’s total export turnover in the first ten months of 2022 to 9.39 billion USD, a sharp increase of 32.7% compared to the same period of 2021.

Business Hanoi: toy market bustling ahead of Halloween The toy market ahead of the Halloween festival in Hanoi is becoming more bustling after two quiet years due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Business Vietnam’s export to America growing thanks to CPTPP: seminar Vietnam’s export to America has made impressive growth after the three-year implementation of the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP), heard a seminar held by the Industry and Trade Magazine on October 27.