Business Bac Lieu develops shrimp value chain with hi-tech farming models Bac Lieu has set developing hi-tech shrimp farming models as a primary direction to make the Mekong Delta province the "national shrimp industry hub" and develop the "Bac Lieu clean shrimp" brand.

Business Agricultural product exports boom in first months of 2024 Maintaining last year's growth momentum, the exports of many Vietnamese agricultural products posted strong performance in the first months of this year.

Videos Vietnamese rice value heading upwards As of the end of March, Vietnam is projected to have exported approximately 1.6 million tons of rice this year, generating over 1 billion USD in revenue, for a 50% increase year-on-year. The result signifies Vietnam’s highest rice exports for 34 years, offering a positive outlook for 2024 as a whole.

Business PM attends ground-breaking ceremony for Hon Thom marine entertainment complex Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh attended the ground-breaking ceremony for the Hon Thom marine tourism, resort and entertainment complex in Phu Quoc city, the Mekong Delta province of Kien Giang on March 30.