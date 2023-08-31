As the US is about to open the market for Vietnamese coconuts and China allows official coconut import, local businesses are trying to develop raw material areas, apply for growing areas codes, and register to build organic material zones to meet the needs of the world market.

At the end of 2022, coconut export turnover was over 700 million USD. But based on the momentum of the US and China agreeing to import Vietnamese coconuts, around the end of 2024 and early 2025, coconut export turnover will be up to 1 billion USD.

In 2021, the fruit was listed as one of Vietnam’s key industrial crops.

About 20 large enterprises in the country have exported coconuts to the world. Up to 35 countries and territories are Vietnam’s importers./.

VNA