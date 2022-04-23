By the end of March, the market size had risen by 3.37 percent from last year to close to 78.3 million USD, equivalent to 21.4 percent of the GDP.



The number of securities accounts is on a rise, with more than 676,000 newly opened in the first quarter of 2022, almost equal to the 2021 figure. Total accounts have exceeded 4.98 million so far, an increase of 15.7 percent compared to the end of last year.



However, shares have been suffering decline over the last several weeks because of negative rumours in the real estate and securities sectors coupled with rising political tensions globally.



The Ministry of Finance has requested the State Securities Commission to accelerate the improvement of related regulatory framework and finalise the strategy for the development of the stock market by 2030 to further enhance its transparency and promote stable growth./.

VNA