Business Mexico initiates anti-dumping investigation into Vietnamese cold-rolled steel The Mexican Secretariat of Economy has announced an anti-dumping investigation into cold-rolled steel imported from Vietnam, according to the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT).

Business Vietnamese firms tap into giant trade deal: official Vietnamese enterprises have been diversely capitalising on the EU - Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) to boost shipments to the EU, an official from the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) told a seminar held in Hanoi on August 8.

Business Monetary stance points to only mildly higher interest rates in VN: Fitch Ratings Capital account restrictions largely insulate interest rates in Vietnam from global monetary tightening and the country’s policy rate is expected to increase 50 basis points to 4.5% by end-2023, according to Fitch Ratings.

Business US launches anti-tax evasion investigation into steel pipe imported from Vietnam The US Department of Commerce (DOC) announced that it has launched a trade remedy duty evasion investigation into a number of steel pipe products imported from Vietnam.