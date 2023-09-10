Business Infographic Vietnam’s rice export performance over years Rice exports total 2.58 billion USD in the first 7 months of 2023, a 29.6% increase over the same period last year.

Business Infographic Hanoi’s industry and trade seeing robust development Fifteen years after it expanded its administrative boundaries, Vietnam’s capital Hanoi has enjoyed rosy development in various fields, including industry and trade.

Business Infographic Digital economy contributes 15% to GDP in H1 Vietnam’s digital economy has played an important role in the country’s socio-economic development in recent times, and accounted for nearly 15% of GDP in the first half of this year, according to the Ministry of Information and Communications.

Business Infographic Vietnam’s economy in the first 7 months of 2023 Vietnam’s CPI rose 3.12% in the January - July period, foreign direct investment rose 4.5% and foreign tourist arrivals rose 6.9-fold. The country posted a trade surplus of around 15.23 billion USD.