Vietnam’s economy after 35 years of “Doi Moi”
After 35 years of implementing the “Doi Moi” process, Vietnam’s economic development has been nothing short of remarkable. The country has strived to be an example of ideal growth in the region and the world and has indeed posted significant results.
VNA
VNA
Congress votes on number of Party Central Committee members
The 13th National Party Congress discussed and voted to approve the number of Party Central Committee members being 200, at a plenary session in Hanoi on January 28, according to the press release on the working day of the congress.
Congratulation to Mongolian Prime Minister
Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc on January 28 sent a message of congratulations to Luvsannamsrain Oyun-Erdene on being approved as Prime Minister of Mongolia by the country’s Parliament.
Messages of congratulations extended to 13th National Party Congress
The communist parties of Canada, the US, Jordan and Sri Lanka have sent congratulatory messages to the 13th National Congress of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV), which is being held in Hanoi from January 25 to February 2.
National Party Congress receives more greetings from communist parties
The 13th National Congress of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) has received congratulatory messages from the communist parties of Russia, France and India.
Congratulatory messages show solidarity, friendship, cooperation with Vietnam
A large number of parties, organisations, diplomatic delegations, and friends around the world have extended congratulatory messages to the 13th National Congress of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV), expressing their solidarity, friendship, and cooperation with the Vietnamese Party, State and people.
Party Congress – key to future: Venezuelan diplomat
Venezuelan Ambassador to Vietnam Tatiana Josefina Pugh Moreno has praised the sound leadership of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) over the past 91 years, while emphasising the significance of the 13th National Party Congress to the future of Vietnam.