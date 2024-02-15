Business Argentinian businesses hail investment environment in Vietnam Argentina's newspaper La Nacion has run an article highlighting the business climate in Vietnam and encouraging the country's firms to explore the Southeast Asian market.

Business Connecting local stores on e-commerce platforms The Centre for Information and Digital Technology under the Vietnam E-commerce and Digital Economy Agency, Ministry of Industry and Trade, has been connecting local departments, agencies and branches with e-commerce platforms and e-commerce service providers to deploy the Flagship Store model of local stalls on e-commerce platforms.

Business Middle East the fourth largest importer of Vietnamese tuna: Association The Middle East has become the fourth largest importer of Vietnamese tuna, behind only the US, the EU, and the CPTPP market, accounting for nearly 10% of Vietnam’s total tuna export turnover, the Vietnam Association of Seafood Exporters and Producers (VASEP) has said.

Business Northcentral region eyes breakthroughs in investment attraction in 2024 Localities in the northcentral region have made concerted efforts and implemented various measures to attract investment, especially foreign direct investment (FDI), contributing to socioeconomic development in 2024.