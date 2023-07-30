Tran Quyet Chien holds the trophy of the Three-Cushion Carom Billiards World Cup 2023. (Photo courtesy of Tran Quyet Chien)

Hanoi (VNS/VNA) – Billiards player Tran Quyet Chien is the only Vietnamese athlete to have lifted the World Cup trophy twice, earning admiration from some of the world's top players.

He has won numerous titles in the World Cup, Asia, and SEA Games, with the only title missing being the crown at the world championship. The recent World Cup trophy win in Portugal could serve as an inspiring milestone for Vietnamese players, motivating him on his journey to conquer the missing title when the world championship takes place in Vietnam in 2024.

“I am thrilled to have been able to sing the national anthem at this year’s World Cup. I will continue to practise and hone my skills so that I can become the world No 1 player,” Chien said.

He made history for Vietnamese sports when he won the Three-Cushion Carom Billiards World Cup in 2018 for the first time. However, he worried fans when he repeatedly failed in the following tournaments.

The highest achievement he had during the past five years was only the runner-up of the 2022 Ankara World Cup, when he lost to the world No 1 Dick Jaspers of the Netherlands in the final.

At the Three-Cushion Carom Billiards World Cup 2023, Chien did not have many expectations after failing in the final of the national championship. In the group stage of the World Cup, he lost to Karakurt Berkay of Turkey in the last group match.

"I am ranked 10th in the world now, and I will aim to be the world No 1 someday. That is my goal, and I will strive every day. I don't know when I will achieve it, but I will try my best," Chien said.

According to Chien, his biggest opponent is not the world's No 1 or No 2 players, but himself.

“In matches, my biggest opponent is myself. If I play well, I won't say anything, but if I lose, I will go back to train, re-examine why I failed so that I can learn from that. I have to work harder to improve myself because the road ahead is still long,” he added./.