Business Hai Phong city moves to lure more investment Various investment promotion activities have been organised recently by authorities of Hai Phong to popularise the northern city as a dynamic and potential destination for investors.

Business Vietnam attracts nearly 16.8 bln USD in FDI in eight months Vietnam raked in nearly 16.8 billion USD in foreign direct investment (FDI) as of August 20, down 12.3% year-on-year, according to the Foreign Investment Agency (FIA) under the Ministry of Planning and Investment.

Business Vietnam attends Italy’s 11th World Chili Pepper Trade Fair Vietnam is among exhibitors at the 11th edition of the World Chili Pepper Trade Fair (Fiera Campionaria Mondiale del Peperoncino) in the city of Rieti, central Italy from August 24 – 28, introducing not only its best chili pepper products but also other spices, such as pepper, tea, coffee, wood ear, shiitake mushrooms and galangal.