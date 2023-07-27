According to the online travel platform Agoda, the number of searches about this new policy increased by 33% within two weeks after its approval by the Vietnamese National Assembly.

Among them, the highest increase in the number of accommodation searches came from tourists from France, with a 72% hike compared to the two weeks earlier.

Other countries such as the Netherlands, New Zealand, Germany, and the US also recorded a rise in interest in travelling to Vietnam, ranging from 38%-45%.

The survey data also indicated positive signs towards achieving Vietnam's target of attracting 8 million foreign visitors by the end of this year.

Since the beginning of this year, Vietnam has welcomed about 5.57 million foreign tourists.

Following the visa policy change, India rose from the 8th place to become the second largest international market for hotel bookings in Vietnam, only behind the Republic of Korea./.

VNA