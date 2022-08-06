Business Infographic CPI up 0.4% in July 2022 The July consumer price index (CPI) grew 0.4% from the previous month, contributing to the year-on-year growth of 2.54% in the first seven months of 2022, the General Statistics Office (GSO) said on July 29.

Business Infographic Coffee exports surge nearly 50% in H1 Since the start of this year, coffee shipments to Europe, the US and Japan have enjoyed remarkable increases. In the first half of 2022, Vietnam exported nearly 1 million tonne of coffee, raking in more than 2.3 billion USD, up over 23% in volume and nearly 50% in value against the same period of 2021.

Business Infographic Mekong Delta’s economic scale to expand 2-2.5 times by 2030 The Mekong Delta’s economic scale is expected to expand 2-2.5 times by 2030, according to a government resolution dated June 18, 2022 on an action plan on the implementation of Resolution No. 13-NQ/TW dated April 2, 2022 by the Politburo on socio-economic development orientations and measures to ensure national defence and security in the Mekong Delta by 2030 and vision to 2045.