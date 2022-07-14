Illustrative image (Source: Vietnamnet) Hanoi (VNA) – Foreign direct investment (FDI) in Vietnam continuously increased in the first half of this year, especially in the real estate sector that attracted 3.15 billion USD, making up 22.5 percent of the total registered capital.



Property consultant Savills Vietnam said two-thirds of the enterprises engaging in the Vietnamese real estate are large-scale, noting that the FDI flow into Vietnam is expected to further rise in the time ahead as foreign firms are confident in the market.Vietnam is one of the best performers in the COVID-19 fight with a high vaccination coverage , and has emerged as a growing market with young, dynamic workforce, making the country competitive in FDI attraction.

According to the Ministry of Planning and Investment (MPI), as of June 20, foreign investors have poured 15.27 billion USD of investment in Vietnam, equivalent to 97.4% of the amount recorded in the same period last year.



Meanwhile, the disbursement of FDI in the period rose 6.8% year on year to 9.24 billion USD.



Among the 18 sectors attracting FDI, manufacturing-processing lured the highest amount at 6.98 billion USD, accounting for 45.7% of the total investment, followed by power production and distribution with 5.34 billion USD, making up nearly 35% of the total investment.



Singapore leads the 80 countries and territories investing in Vietnam with a total investment of 5.64 billion USD, followed by Japan with 2.44 billion USD, and the Republic of Korea with 2.05 billion USD.



As of June 20, the country had hosted 33,787 FDI projects worth 397.89 billion USD totally, of which 241.1 billion USD or 60% had been disbursed./.