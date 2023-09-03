Business Infographic Digital economy contributes 15% to GDP in H1 Vietnam’s digital economy has played an important role in the country’s socio-economic development in recent times, and accounted for nearly 15% of GDP in the first half of this year, according to the Ministry of Information and Communications.

Business Infographic Vietnam’s economy in the first 7 months of 2023 Vietnam’s CPI rose 3.12% in the January - July period, foreign direct investment rose 4.5% and foreign tourist arrivals rose 6.9-fold. The country posted a trade surplus of around 15.23 billion USD.

Business Infographic First 7 months of 2023: The US remains Vietnam's largest export market The US remains the largest importer of Vietnamese goods during the first seven months of 2023 with an estimated turnover of 52.4 billion USD. It was followed by China with a projected figure of 58.6 billion USD.

Business Infographic FTAs to which Vietnam is a signatory, as of July 2023 The Vietnam - Israel Free Trade Agreement (VIFTA) was signed on July 25 and is the latest free trade agreement (FTA) Vietnam is a party to. Joining more FTAs will create significant opportunities for the country to deeply participate in global value chains, increase exports, boost GDP growth, and improve its institutions.